The global healthcare supply chain is being reshaped by a potent mix of trade tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and a strategic push toward production diversification. The is a kind of weaponization of global supply chains and it refers to the strategic use of supply chain dependencies as a tool of economic coercion, geopolitical leverage, or national security defense.

In simpler terms, countries or corporations exploit their control over critical goods, technologies, or logistics routes to pressure or punish others In today’s fragmented world, supply chains are no longer just about efficiency—they’re about power, resilience, and control. The weaponization trend is forcing companies and governments to rethink everything from sourcing strategies to diplomatic alliances. In a world turning inward, how can global supply chains still serve the universal mission of healthcare?

This panel examines the balance between economic nationalism and the moral imperative to ensure global access to life-saving medicines.

The panel is moderated by Reji John, Editor of STAT Publishing Group, the publisher of Indian Transport and Logistics News (ITLN). Speakers in the panel include Aldrick Dsouza, Head of Operations, WFS Bengaluru; Dharmesh Rami, Country Head – Operations, Global Aviation Services; Yashpal Sharma, Chairman and MD, Skyways Group; Amol Polke, Head of Global Direct Procurement, Piramal Pharma; Giridharan Srinivasan, Area General Manager – ISC, Etihad Cargo; Harish Shetty, CEO, Mumbai Cargo Service Center; Manoj Singh, Expert, Air Cargo Industry and Anshul Agrawal, Head Supply Chain & Strategy, Olon.