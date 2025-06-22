In this exclusive interview, Kerry Mok, President & CEO of SATS, discusses how the company is building a resilient, global cargo network post-WFS acquisition. Speaking to Libin Chacko Kurian at air cargo Europe 2025, Mok reveals how SATS is not just scaling, but specialising — working closely with clients across industries to deliver time-critical, temperature-controlled, and high-value cargo services.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

Cargo now contributes 50% of SATS’ business

Why Air India, Vietnam Airlines, and DHL are strategic partners

New Vietnam hub being co-developed with Vietnam Airlines

SATS’ approach to aircraft parts logistics in partnership with Kuehne+Nagel

Focus sectors: e-commerce, perishables, pharma, semiconductors

Strategy to improve resilience through geographic diversification

How SATS differentiates from typical CTOs with value-added services

A must-watch if you care about global cargo networks, customer-centric innovation, and the next phase of air freight logistics.