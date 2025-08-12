At the ACFI Annual Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, Glyn Hughes, Director General of TIACA, speaks with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Publishing Group, about the newly signed MoU between TIACA and ACFI and its role in advancing India’s air cargo transformation toward becoming a global hub. The conversation explores how sustainable partnerships can make air cargo operations greener and more resilient, and why global collaboration between international bodies and national industry forums is vital as emerging markets like India reshape trade flows. Hughes also shares insights on developing the next generation of industry leaders, with a focus on fostering innovation, sustainability, and global best practices