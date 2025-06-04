Kemp shared that Etihad Cargo had observed gradual growth in the air cargo sector within the GCC, UAE, Africa, Levant, and CIS. He highlighted the airline’s commitment to expanding its footprint, citing new aircraft deliveries from Boeing and Airbus, and the launch of daily flights to Johannesburg and Casablanca, with further plans to expand to Sochi, Algiers, and Tunis.

Reflecting on Africa, Kemp emphasized its unmatched diversity. While often regarded as a hub for perishables due to its fertile land, he pointed out that car manufacturers had started establishing factories across several African nations, indicating a shift toward industrial growth.

On the topic of e-commerce, Kemp noted that while it had seen global growth, it had not yet taken off in Africa. With the per capita delivery under 2 kg annually, he described it as an untapped market. However, he expects e-commerce growth in Africa soon, especially in key hubs like Egypt, Morocco, and eventually Kenya. He also advocated for the creation of an intra-African customs community to enable countries to learn from one another and streamline customs processes.

