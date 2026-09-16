At ACFI World Conclave 2026, The STAT Trade Times spoke with Manoj Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, about India’s growing transport and logistics ecosystem and the skills needed to support it.

In this conversation with Sakshi Basutkar, Choudhary discusses India’s aviation MRO skills gap, GSV’s new Aircraft Maintenance Engineering BSc curriculum, its partnerships with industry, data-driven warehousing research with Amazon, and its work across aviation, rail, maritime and logistics.

Watch the full conversation here