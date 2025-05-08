At the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Guillaume Crozier, Chief Cargo Officer at dnata, joins Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, for an in-depth conversation.

In the interview, Guillaume shares how dnata is enabling cross-border e-commerce shipments, helping companies meet their 72-hour delivery promises. He discusses the company’s infrastructure developments and new initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency. Guillaume also highlights dnata's commitment to sustainability and its innovations in drone operations, positioning the company at the forefront of the evolving air cargo and e-commerce landscape.