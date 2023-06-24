Watch Wilson Kwong, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals (Hactl) speaks about how the company responds to a downturn and the investment priorities of such periods. He spoke to STAT Media Group last month during the air cargo Europe/transport logistic exhibitions.

Kwong even spoke about recent developments including the collaboration with Qatar Airways Cargo for lithium batteries detection, investment into developing a cool zone inside the e-commerce fulfilment centre and sustainability efforts.

"Sustainability is an important part of everything we do. I am very proud about it because our team puts a lot of effort into it."

He thinks it is important to invest even during the downturn because the purpose Hactl believes in is to facilitate their customers to achieve success.

He also pointed out that there is nothing that really scares him or Hactl even if it is lithium batteries or dangerous goods because of their extensive experience in handling diverse goods since 1976.