After 34 years with FedEx, during which he established the foundation for the international parcel giant in the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, and Africa, Hamdi Osman, one of the most influential logistics leaders in the Global South, is returning to what he does best. In 2021, he founded SolitAir Holding with the aim of revolutionizing regional air cargo logistics by creating the first regional scheduled daily express cargo airline. SolitAir, the Dubai-based cargo carrier dedicated to middle-mile logistics, was launched late last year.

Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, speaks to Hamdi Osman, founder & CEO of SolitAir, in this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one.