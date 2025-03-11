At the seventh edition of Air Cargo Africa 2025 in Nairobi, Lufthansa Cargo's Head of Commercial Middle East, Africa, South Asia & CIS, Hanno Burwitz sat down for an engaging conversation with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group.

In this conversation, Hanno shares what life is like in the fast-paced world of air cargo, how he manages work-life balance in an industry that never stops—with people constantly on the move and goods always in transit.

He also dives into Lufthansa Cargo’s operations across Africa, the unique challenges of the region, and their vital role in supporting Kenya’s fresh produce and flower exports.

One of the highlights? Hanno recounts his most thrilling experience—being part of a live tiger shipment! 🐅

Watch the full conversation to discover interesting stories, behind-the-scenes moments, and fascinating facts about live animal shipments, Lufthansa’s key markets in Africa, and much more.