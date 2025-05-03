At the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Dubai, Reji John, Editor at STAT Media Group, interviews Hashim Alsharif, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Saudia Cargo, and asks him about the company's role in enabling Saudi Arabia to achieve its Vision 2030 goals. Alsharif explains how Saudia Cargo is committed to innovation and growth in the global cargo market, investing in people, processes, and facilities to shape the future of air cargo, and positioning Saudi Arabia as the world's logistics hub.