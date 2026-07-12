On the floor of the air cargo Shanghai, we connect with Jaisey Yip, Vice President of the Cargo Business Division at Changi Airport Group (CAG), to break down Singapore’s evolving role in global supply chains.

Coming off a massive year handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, Changi is navigating an era of changing trade lanes, production shifting into Southeast Asia, and massive infrastructure developments like Changi East.

In this exclusive interview, Jaisey shares how CAG is keeping Changi ahead of the competition from Middle Eastern hubs, capturing regional manufacturing shifts, and welcoming major global logistics players like SF Group, Qantas Freight, and Silk Way West Airlines to Singapore.

Watch the full breakdown to discover what the future holds for the world's most connected aviation hub.