In this exclusive interview from air cargo Europe 2025, Luís Pimentel, CEO of Estonian customs technology company Feeport, discuss with Libin Chacko Kurian how his team is reshaping cross-border e-commerce logistics inside the European Union.

Feeport’s flagship platform, X7 Trade, is solving a major challenge: automating customs clearance for low-value e-commerce parcels across 10 EU countries. As e-commerce volumes rise and trade wars shift demand toward Europe, the pressure to digitise has never been higher.