How Feeport (x7trade) helps e-commerce to clear EU customs, CEO Luís Pimentel explains
In this exclusive interview from air cargo Europe 2025, Luís Pimentel, CEO of Estonian customs technology company Feeport, discuss with Libin Chacko Kurian how his team is reshaping cross-border e-commerce logistics inside the European Union.
Feeport’s flagship platform, X7 Trade, is solving a major challenge: automating customs clearance for low-value e-commerce parcels across 10 EU countries. As e-commerce volumes rise and trade wars shift demand toward Europe, the pressure to digitise has never been higher.
