In this interview with STAT Trade Times, Bekzod Sabirov of flydubai discusses the airline's growing cargo operations in Central Asia, its dedicated freighter services and the opportunities emerging across key markets such as Almaty and Tashkent.

He explains how the expansion of freighter capacity will complement existing belly cargo operations, strengthen connections through Dubai and create new opportunities for cargo moving between Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The conversation also explores flydubai's interline partnership with Uzbekistan Airways, the launch of its Dubai-Almaty cargo service, competition and cooperation among freighter operators, and the commodities driving regional cargo demand.