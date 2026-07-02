Behind every successful sporting event or concert is a complex logistics operation.

In this interview, Bert Ng, Head of Operations & Commercial at Hacis, explains how the company supports major events such as Formula E and the Hong Kong Sevens. He discusses handling oversized cargo, lithium batteries, dangerous goods, broadcast equipment, sustainability initiatives, staff training, and the importance of coordination in event logistics.

Watch to learn what it takes to deliver time-critical event logistics without compromising safety or reliability.