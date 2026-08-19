Africa’s growing manufacturing base and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are creating new opportunities for intra-African trade, but complex regulations, customs procedures, infrastructure gaps and fragmented logistics networks continue to challenge businesses operating across the continent.

In this exclusive Leaders Speak interview, Rajarshi Chatterjee of STAT Publishing Group speaks with Lee I'Ons, Regional CEO – IMEA, and Patrick Callychurn, Regional Director Africa Development at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, about how the company is working to simplify cross-border logistics through its Africa Connect initiative.

The conversation explores how Africa Connect provides customers, particularly SMEs, with a single point of contact through Hellmann’s Mauritius control tower, helping them navigate regulatory and compliance requirements across Africa. Lee and Patrick also discuss the opportunities emerging under AfCFTA and why stronger logistics infrastructure and functioning supply chains are essential to unlocking greater intra-African trade.

The discussion also looks at Hellmann’s Automotive Logistics Hub in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and its joint venture with Motherson, including how these initiatives could support automotive spare-parts distribution across the GCC and African markets. Lee and Patrick examine the growth potential in West, East and North Africa, as well as the evolving automotive trade corridors through South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco and Egypt.

They also share their outlook on Africa’s automotive supply chains, including the rise of Asian vehicle manufacturers, the growth of the middle class, the transition towards electric vehicles, and increasing demand for integrated warehousing, inventory optimisation, last-mile distribution and digital visibility.

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