In this interview with STAT Trade Times, Eligijus Jentkus of Latvijas Pasts discusses the development of the Hong Kong-Uzbekistan-Riga air cargo corridor and the role of Latvia in connecting e-commerce shipments between Asia and Europe.

He explains how cooperation between postal operators, airlines, customs authorities and e-commerce platforms is helping build a more direct supply chain without intermediaries. The conversation also explores the importance of reliable last-mile delivery, faster customs clearance and consistent air cargo capacity.

Jentkus discusses the corridor's growth since FlyKhiva introduced direct flights from Hong Kong via Uzbekistan to Riga, Latvijas Pasts' plans to increase shipment volumes and flight frequencies, and the potential for Central Asian markets to develop similar e-commerce logistics models.