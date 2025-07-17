In this episode of the Conversation Series from air cargo Europe 2025, Bourji Mourad, Director of Global Leasing and Market Development at Sonoco ThermoSafe, joins Libin Chacko Kurian for a deep dive into the fast-evolving world of temperature-controlled packaging for air cargo.

Sonoco ThermoSafe, with over 125 years of legacy through parent company Sonoco, is now leaning into sustainability, regulatory precision, and expansion beyond pharma into areas like semiconductors. Mourad reflects on decades of experience in the sector and shares how innovation is driven not just by competition, but by listening to what patients, shippers, and airlines truly need.