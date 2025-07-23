At air cargo Europe 2025, John Peyton Burnett, Founder and Managing Director of TAC Index, unpacks with Libin Chacko Kurian how TAC Index has grown into a vital risk management tool in the global air cargo market.

He explains how the Hong Kong-based platform provides real-time freight rate visibility through weekly and daily indices, built on actual transactional data from freight forwarders. With new spot price tools now approved by financial regulators and aligned with the Baltic Exchange methodology, TAC Index is pushing toward futures, options, and smarter contracts.