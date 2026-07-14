What does it take to move an entire music festival from one city to another?

Behind every sold-out concert, festival and world tour lies a highly coordinated logistics operation involving hundreds of trucks, aircraft, freight forwarders, production crews and technical specialists—all working against the clock to ensure the show goes on.

In this session from the Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026), leaders from the live entertainment and logistics industries reveal what it really takes to deliver some of the world's biggest music events.

From Tomorrowland and Electric Castle to UNTOLD Festival and global concert tours, the panel explores the planning, freight movements, contingency strategies and operational coordination required to transport stages, lighting, audio systems, instruments and production equipment across continents.

The discussion also examines:

The logistics behind world-class music festivals and touring productions.

Managing hundreds of suppliers, artists and technical crews under tight deadlines.

How freight forwarders support concert cargo worldwide.

Sustainability in live event logistics.

The role of AI and technology in production and logistics planning.

Why entertainment logistics is unlike any other form of freight.

Featuring:

Sem Elitas, Production Manager, Electric Castle

Radu Rus, Chief Technical & Production Officer, UNTOLD Group

Jonas Bengtsson, Founder, Creative Freight Europe AB

Jovan Neo, President Band Directors' Association (Singapore)

Janet Ng, Vice Chairlady, Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics (HAFFA)

Moderated by:

Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor, STAT Publishing Group

If you've ever wondered what happens before the lights come on and the first note is played, this conversation offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the logistics powering the global live entertainment industry.

📍 Recorded at the Global Event Logistics Summit (GELS) 2026

🏨 The St. Regis Bangkok, Thailand

📅 May 28–29, 2026