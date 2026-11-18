Alaska Air Group aims to grow its cargo business to US$750 million in annual revenue by 2030, and cargo was part of the group’s Investor Day presentation for the first time. In this edition of Conversations, recorded on-site at the TIACA Air Cargo Forum in Miami, Reji John, Editor of The STAT Trade Times, talks with Ian Morgan, Vice President Cargo at Alaska Airlines, about how the carrier plans to get there.

Morgan explains why Alaska’s six cargo franchises work better together than as separate businesses. He also discusses how the airline passes on rising fuel costs while serving rural Alaska and Hawaii, where air freight is a lifeline, and how two 737-800 converted freighters arriving in 2027 should help Alaska move from 6% to 50% of the Hawaiian inter-island cargo market.

He talks about the widebody expansion out of Seattle, which grows from five intercontinental destinations to 15 by 2030, and about why cargo now has a voice in network planning when it can bring in up to 20% of flight revenue on transpacific routes. Other topics include the multi-year Amazon A330 freighter partnership, unusual new flows like K-pop vinyl and Washington cherries, and what he has learned from 47 years in air cargo.