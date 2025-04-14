When Caleb Kositany picked up a call from his village on his way to the conference, he didn’t expect to be accused of “becoming fake.” Why? Because he said he was heading into a meeting… about flowers.

But as you’ll see in this powerful and heartfelt keynote at Flower Logistics Africa 2025, this wasn’t just any meeting.

In his opening address, Caleb Kositany, Chairman of the Kenya Airports Authority, welcomes delegates from around the globe to Nairobi with humour, warmth, and vision. From church-style greetings to industry-shaping ideas, he strikes a balance between personal storytelling and national strategy.

Kenya is not only Africa’s top exporter of cut flowers—it’s leading the charge in rethinking perishables logistics. Kositany walks us through Kenya’s growing role in the global supply chain, the success of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as Africa’s top cargo hub, and new infrastructure projects that aim to connect Mombasa and Eldoret to international markets through advanced cargo facilities.

But it’s not all business. He also speaks passionately about sustainability, cold chain innovation, and the potential for green energy to transform the sector. And in a surprising turn, he extends an open invitation—inviting anyone to partner with him on his own farm to grow flowers, avocados, and more.

This address sets the tone for two days of networking, collaboration, and innovation in floriculture and perishables logistics. It’s a welcome message, a business case, and a personal pitch—all rolled into one.

Watch the full address to hear what makes Kenya a logistics powerhouse—and how you can be part of its journey.