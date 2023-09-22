In a historical moment, Indian Airforce received its first C295 aircraft on September 13th, during a ceremony in Spain's Seville, marking a mega milestone for the country in the aviation and logistics space. The C295 aircraft is capable of special missions, disaster response, and maritime patrol duties and is the first of its kind that will soon be manufactured in India.

As per IAF’s contract of 56 of these military transport planes, 16 will be made in Spain by Airbus and then the remaining 40 will be produced in India. These 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled - in a license manufacturing agreement between TATA and Airbus at Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, Gujarat.

These 56 C295 aircraft will replace the ageing Avro-748 planes, which has been a substantial part of IAF's transport fleet for over five decades.

This episode of Cargo Tales dives into the details of this new aircraft and its importance.