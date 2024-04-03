India is already a transit point for ECS Group’s air cargo operations as explained by its Executive Chairman Adrien Thominet while speaking to Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group during the recently concluded air cargo India 2024.

He pointed out that India can easily compete with Middle Eastern air cargo transit hubs as the growing market size and the number of airlines and capacity available will help.

He also spoke about the purpose of being an augmented GSSA, expanding to new markets, bringing together air cargo technology startups and more.