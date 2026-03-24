At transport logistic and air cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, Rajarshi Chatterjee of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Ingo Zimmer, CEO of ATC Aviation Services.

In this exclusive conversation, Zimmer discusses the key drivers behind global air cargo demand growth in 2025, as measured by cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK). He also shares insights on ATC’s expanding airline partnerships, including the company’s GSSA appointment for Delta Cargo in Germany, its new collaboration with Finnair Cargo in the United States, and its long-standing relationship with Sichuan Airlines in Europe.

Zimmer explains how ATC is navigating evolving China–Europe trade flows, the new tariffs mentioned by the US President, and the impact of geopolitical and trade challenges on key cargo corridors. He also highlights Sichuan Airlines’ expanded freighter operations across Brussels, Budapest, and Frankfurt, and discusses new airline partnerships joining the ATC network.

The conversation concludes with Zimmer outlining ATC Aviation Services’ strategic priorities for 2026, including innovation, deeper airline partnerships, and continued expansion across global cargo markets.