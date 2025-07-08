At Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Ingo Zimmer, CEO of ATC Aviation, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, to discuss the latest developments driving the air cargo industry—and ATC’s strategy in response.

Zimmer revealed that ATC handled 23,000 tonnes of cargo in May 2025, up from 19,000 tonnes in May 2024—a 20% year-on-year growth. He highlighted how this surge in demand is reflected across key markets and how ATC is supporting airline partners as they expand routes and capacity.

On the e-commerce front, he pointed to growing shipment flows through South America, noting the region's rising relevance—whether as a transshipment hub for US-bound cargo or an emerging consumer market in its own right.

Zimmer also addressed the accelerating digitalisation of the industry, including the rise of airline booking portals and third-party platforms. Far from being a threat, he said these tools are now complementing the GSA model—enhancing reach and efficiency rather than replacing traditional roles.

He further confirmed that at least three new airlines are joining ATC Aviation Services, though he didn't name them during the interview.