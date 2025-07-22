At Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Ed Gillett, Founder of CharterSync, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Publishing Group, to talk about how CharterSync is streamlining air cargo charter bookings through digital innovation.

In this candid conversation, Gillett explains the platform’s core mission—simplifying and speeding up the charter process for freight forwarders—and shares insights on how CharterSync is evolving to meet new industry demands.

He also speaks about CharterSync's future roadmap, including how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will soon be integrated into their workflow. While AI is not currently part of their operations, CharterSync has recently hired a specialist to automate cargo booking flows—allowing forwarders to simply email shipment details and receive optimized charter quotes, without manual form-filling.