India’s logistics ecosystem is undergoing a quiet but powerful transformation, and data is at the centre of it. In this conversation, Arvind Devaraj, COO of NICDC Logistics Data Services (NLDS), explains how platforms like ULIP and the Logistics Data Bank are enabling real-time visibility, reducing inefficiencies, and helping bring down logistics costs across the country. From API-driven data exchange to RFID-enabled container tracking and high-seas visibility, this interview unpacks how digital infrastructure is reshaping supply chains.

The interview was conducted by Libin Chacko Kurian, Assistant Editor, STAT Publishing Group, and was recorded at the air cargo & transport logistic India 2026 exhibition in Mumbai. Arvind also shares insights on the role of AI, the importance of data democratisation, and why collaboration between government and private players is critical to India’s logistics future.