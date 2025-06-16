Jost Lammers, President & CEO of Munich International Airport, speaks with Libin Chacko Kurian at air cargo Europe 2025 about the rising importance of cargo in the airport’s long-term strategy.

Traditionally seen as a premium passenger hub, Munich is now expanding its cargo handling footprint, unlocking 60,000 sqm for development, and pursuing growth beyond just belly capacity.

In this candid conversation, Lammers shares insights on:

11% cargo growth in 2024, followed by 12% in April 2025

The role of Bavaria’s export economy and regional positioning

Munich’s new cargo master plan

Partnership with CHI Aviation Handling (74% stake in cargo ops)

Dedicated infrastructure for high-value goods & electronics

Long-term potential of full freighters

Focus on the forwarder community & digitalisation

From strategic infrastructure to stakeholder partnerships, learn how Munich Airport is redefining its role in global logistics