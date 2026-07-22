In this interview, Carsten Hernig, Deputy General Manager at PACTL, discusses the strategic evolution of Shanghai Pudong, one of the world's premier international air cargo hubs.

Discover how PACTL became one of the few global terminal operators to secure a full suite of all four IATA CEIV certifications, and how their recent strategic cooperation agreements in Africa and Mexico are expanding their international footprint.

Carsten also explores the core cargo segments driving current growth, the real-world impact of smart terminal automation, and PACTL's strategic priorities for the next two to three years.