Recorded at air cargo & transport logistic India 2026 in Mumbai, this interview with Mrityunjay Srivastava, Executive Vice President — Supply Chain, Fleet & Resources, Tata Projects, explores how logistics shapes large EPC deliveries. Libin Chacko Kurian asks about selecting logistics partners, the role of AI in route and bridge assessments, and the persistent last‑mile challenges that can make or break a project.

Srivastava explains Tata Projects’ approach to supplier selection, sustainability and risk planning, from early LSP engagement during bidding to green evaluations and hand‑holding suppliers toward net zero. He also highlights the industry opportunity as India scales infrastructure and export ambitions, and why careful planning remains the single best mitigation against disruption.