What does it take to make an Art Basel show look effortless?

At the Global Event Logistics Summit 2026 in Bangkok, Suez Lui, Global Head of Operations at Art Basel, takes us behind the scenes of one of the world’s leading art events.

From detailed planning and operational excellence to trusted logistics partners, art handling and risk management, Lui explains how every moving part has to come together to deliver a seamless, museum-level experience.

She also discusses why each Art Basel show needs to reflect its local market, the growing importance of sustainability, and how long-term partnerships help the event manage the complexity of moving people, artworks, materials, and experiences across the globe.

As Lui puts it, the show may look effortless to visitors, but delivering it can take almost 12 months of planning. Watch the full presentation to discover the operations and logistics engine behind Art Basel.