India’s air cargo sector is at a turning point, and few have a clearer view than Arun Vasu. In this conversation, he breaks down TT Group’s evolution from a traditional GSA to a global back-office powerhouse, its growing charter and bonded trucking businesses, and how shifting cargo patterns, from pharma to odd-dimensional shipments, are reshaping demand. He also shares insights on emerging Indian cargo airlines, infrastructure improvements, and the real challenges behind India’s ambition to become a transhipment hub.

Recorded during the air cargo & transport logistic India 2026 exhibition in Mumbai, this interview by Libin Chacko Kurian, STAT Publishing Group, dives into competition, skill development through TT Skill, and how TT Group is positioning itself for the next phase of growth in an increasingly competitive and opportunity-rich market.