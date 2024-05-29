Watch Raghav Gandhi, CEO, Africa Logistics Properties, giving his presentation during the recently concluded Perishable Logistics Africa 2024.

During the presentation, Gandhi emphasised the crucial role of modern warehousing in Kenya, highlighting the gap in quality storage that leads to significant food waste. He stressed the importance of location and hygienic, dust-repellent facilities in reducing losses, pilferage, and bacteria buildup, ultimately enhancing supply chain efficiency and tenant satisfaction.