Insights from FLA-PLA '24: Future of perishable logistics through cold chain & packaging innovations
Watch the Business Session of Perishable Logistics Africa 2024 on “Future proofing perishable logistics through cold chain and packaging innovations.”
The panellists discussed the opportunities and challenges in Kenya's fresh produce exports, highlighting horticulture as a fast-growing subsector. They addressed significant post-harvest losses and emphasised the need for cold chain and packaging innovations to future-proof perishable logistics.
