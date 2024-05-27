On March 28th, 2024, a panel discussion at Emara Ole-Sereni in Nairobi, Kenya, as part of Perishable Logistics Africa (PLA) 2024, explored the digital dynamics of perishable logistics, focusing on cutting-edge digital solutions transforming the sector.

The panel featured Philip Mutooni, CEO of the Avocado Exporters Association of Kenya; Erick Sirali, Director of Digital Trade at TradeMark Africa; Mokua Mogendi, Managing Director of CargoLedger E.A.; and Zachary D. Kolp, General Partner at Mount Longonot Vineyards. Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor of Logistics Update Africa, adeptly moderated the discussion.

The panellists discussed leveraging digital tools such as GPS-tagged apps, real-time data sharing, and instant photo capture to enhance efficiency and transparency in the perishable logistics sector. They emphasised the benefits of digitalisation in organising and accessing critical documents remotely, automating processes, saving costs and ensuring compliance with export regulations. Furthermore, integrating AI and machine learning was highlighted to improve current operations and prepare for future trends and demands. The discussion underscored how adopting digital innovations can help achieve greater product integrity and streamline obtaining necessary certifications, ultimately boosting Africa's export capabilities.