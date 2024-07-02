Insights from FLA-PLA '24: How to build a sustainable logistics solution for perishable commodities?
Watch the Business Session of Perishable Logistics Africa 2024 on “How to build a sustainable logistics solution for perishable commodities?”
The panellists discussed the critical need for sustainable logistics solutions in the perishable commodities sector. They explored the industry's commitment to sustainability, its practical implementation challenges, and strategies to balance economic costs, carbon emissions, and product freshness amidst growing demand for perishable produce.
