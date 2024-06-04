Watch the Business Session of Flower Logistics Africa 2024 on "Success Stories - women-owned flower farms in Kenya." Organised by Logistics Update Africa on March 27, 2024, in Nairobi, the conference attracted stakeholders across the flower supply chain to the Kenyan capital.

The discussion highlighted the evolving role of women in the flower industry, from a male-dominated sector to one where women are now decision-makers. The panellists shared their experiences, challenges, and the importance of mentorship in their journey. They also discussed work-life balance and the growing opportunities for women to become farm owners.