Watch the Business Session of Flower Logistics Africa 2024 on “The quality challenge in flower trade – what is in it for logistics service providers and how do we bring consistency in quality”

The panel discussion shed light on the challenges faced by the Kenyan flower industry in terms of quality, packaging, and cold chain infrastructure, as it competes with the South American industry. The panellists further delved into the bigger picture, exploring the future of the industry and the various types of innovations that are on the horizon.