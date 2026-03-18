At Air Cargo India 2026 in Mumbai, this panel discussuion brought together airlines, freight forwarders, and shippers to answer a complex question: what does it really take to move high-value, time- and temperature-sensitive cargo like pharmaceuticals and perishables by air?

The discussion revealed that success in special cargo is not about one player, it’s about the entire ecosystem working in sync.

Airlines spoke about increasing focus on specialised products, infrastructure, and process control, especially around temperature-sensitive shipments. But they also made it clear that the biggest risks often lie outside the aircraft, on the ramp, during handling, and at transfer points.

Freight forwarders highlighted the operational intensity of handling perishables and e-commerce, where speed, reliability, and coordination are critical. Shippers added a more nuanced perspective, explaining that not all cargo is the same—different products require different temperature ranges, handling methods, and expertise, which the industry doesn’t always fully understand.

Cold chain challenges, infrastructure gaps, documentation complexities, and delays were openly discussed. At the same time, panellists emphasised the importance of smart partnerships, better planning, multi-airline strategies, and learning from global best practices to reduce risk and improve efficiency.

The conversation also touched on how the nature of cargo is evolving, with smaller, high-value pharma shipments and more demanding logistics requirements reshaping the supply chain.

The takeaway: moving special cargo is no longer just about capacity; it’s about precision, coordination, and deep specialisation across every step of the journey.

Julian Sutch, Head of Cool Chain Products, Emirates SkyCargo

Richard Theknath, CMD, Jet Freight Logistics

Kaushal Khakhar, CEO, Kay Bee Exports

Arloph John Vieira, VP – Supply Chain, Bajaj Healthcare

Fitsum Abadi Gebrehawaria, Director Cargo, Kenya Airways

Moderator: Libin Chacko Kurian, Assistant Editor, The STAT Trade Times