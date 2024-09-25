Watch Business Session 3 of Global Pharma Logistics Summit 2024.

Moderated by Libin Chacko Kurian, Assistant Editor at Indian Transport & Logistics News (ITLN), we delve into the future of pharmaceutical logistics and how service providers could prepare themselves.

Speakers:

Vipul Jain, Associate Vice President- Supply Chain Strategy and Analytics, Intas Pharmaceuticals

Keyur Parikh, Head Supply Chain, Galderma India

Chintan Ghiya, Head Customer Care & Operations, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Arnab Bhattacharya, Senior Regional Director, South APAC, Marken

Preeti Saluja, Regional Business Head - India Subcontinent and Middle East, Aeris Dynamics

Rituparna Chaturvedi, Head - Healthcare & Chemicals India Sub-Continent, DSV

Vipul Jain kickstarts the discussion by raising concerns about the logistics complexities surrounding temp-sensitive drugs and personalized medicine.

“Can our logistics systems handle single-unit shipments while maintaining cost efficiency?”

Chintan Ghiya expands on this by emphasizing the delicate balance between cost and quality in pharmaceutical logistics.

“There will always be a fine line between cost and quality. But the bigger question is, at what stage do you want to compromise?"

Keyur Parikh adds a unique perspective, emphasizing the importance of education and collaboration with end consumers.

“Even with the best packaging and transport solutions, the chain breaks if consumers aren't trained to handle temperature-sensitive drugs.

Preeti Saluja offers a compelling viewpoint on packaging, emphasizing that not everything has to be expensive in pharma logistics.

“If shippers come to us early with their specific requirements, we can create cost-effective, customized packaging solutions tailored to their needs.”

Rituparna Chaturvedi focuses on sustainability and efficiency, pointing out that lane risk assessments and precise simulations are key tools for future-proofing pharma logistics.

“Why can't our risk assessment tools offer predictive solutions, not just analyses?”

The discussion invites viewers to ponder: Is your logistics operation ready for the future of pharmaceuticals? Watch this session to uncover innovative solutions, technological advancements, and collaborative strategies that will define the future of pharmaceutical supply chains. This discussion is a must-watch for supply chain professionals keen on preparing for the next wave of pharma logistics challenges.

Organised by ITLN on August 22, 2024, GPLS 2024 was supported by Cargo Service Center as Presenting Partner, Adani Airports and Mumbai International Airport as Airport Partner, Etihad Cargo and Frankfurt Airport as Supporting Partners, Aeris Dynamics as Exhibiting Partner, Temprecision International as Associate Partner and Divine Cooling Solutions India as Portable Cold Storage Partner.