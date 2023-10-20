Most news channels are extensively covering the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, especially after the violent Palestinian group and the controller of the Gaza strip, Hamas, attacked innocent Israelis on October 7th. While tensions increase and countries choose sides, the global supply chain network suffers the grunt.

In this episode of Cargo Tales, we have attempted to talk about the impact of the war on the supply chain network especially keeping in mind the geographical proximity of the Strait of Hormuz and the Suez Canal to the war zone region.