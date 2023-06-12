For Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, the 151-year-old multi-national logistics company, air freight contributes almost one third of its total annual revenue. In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, speaks to Jan Kleine-Lasthues, Chief Operating Officer – Airfreight, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and finds out from him the pressures of the current market condition on Hellmann’s air freight business and in this period of uncertainties where does he see opportunities?