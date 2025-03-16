Kenya’s perishable logistics industry is evolving, but challenges remain.

Jessie Brar-Patel, CEO of Fresh Flow Logistics, shares insights on what it takes to keep flowers and fresh produce moving efficiently from Nairobi to global markets. She spoke to Libin Chacko Kurian, Assistant Editor of STAT Media Group.

She talks about capacity shortages, fluctuating freight rates, and the impact of e-commerce on air cargo. While investments in cold chain technology and better roads have helped, more collaboration is needed to make Kenya a stronger export hub.

“We’ve made great strides, but we need to streamline processes to stay competitive,” Jessie says.

Her vision for nine-month-old Fresh Flow Logistics is simple—focus on personalised service, reliability, and strong customer relationships.

“I don’t want to be the agent that only sees numbers. I want to build relationships that last.”

Watch now to learn more about the future of perishable logistics in Kenya.

What do you think is the biggest challenge?