Joost van Doesburg, Head of Cargo, Royal Schiphol Group, speaks to Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group.

van Doesburg's appointment was announced in January this year and in March he officially took charge as the head of cargo. In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, van Doesburg talks about his priorities and how he intends to deal with the challenges of cargo operations at Amsterdam Schiphol.