“If you take the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), for example, it can process around 1.2 million tonnes of cargo. However, to our surprise, it is only optimised at 30 percent. It is punching below its weight.”

Henry Ogoye, Acting MD and CEO, Kenya Airports Authority, delivered his opening remarks during the decently concluded Flower Logistics Africa 2024 and Perishable Logistics Africa 2024.

He also spoke about the importance of cargo infrastructure for the country's economy and the Kenya government’s plan for airports in Kisumu, Eldoret and Mombasa.

