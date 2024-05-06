"By the year 2030, we like to have our growers using sea freight for 50% of the flower transport"

Watch Lina Jamwa, Membership, Advocacy and Communications Manager, Kenya Flower Council (KFC), giving her presentation during the recently concluded Flower Logistics Africa 2024.

As she speaks on the topic "The State of the Floriculture Industry," you can get the latest update on what is happening in the flower industry of Kenya, what their plans are and the logistics pain points.

You can't miss it!