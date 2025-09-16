Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, set the stage with his Keynote Address at the Global Pharma Logistics Summit 2025 by acknowledging the uncertainty of our times:

“It is a war-like world. It is a VUCA world, volatile world, uncertain world, complex world, ambiguous world, where every day is a new day.”

He spoke of the battles shaping the global landscape. “A fight for geographical dominance, a fight for economic dominance, a fight for technological dominance, a fight for social dominance, and a fight for political dominance.”

In this shifting reality, logistics emerges as a cornerstone: “At the end of the day, you are the most important group who make sure that our products reach the customer. Logistics plays a fundamental role, and the manufacturing and logistics have to work in synergy to make sure that the patient can benefit.”

Reflecting on the Covid-19 crisis, Jain reminded the audience of India’s resilience: “Covid demonstrated that we can make it happen. Despite everyone working at home, we ensured medicines were produced. We supplied medicines to 200 countries around the world, and we developed our own vaccines.”

With pride, he contrasted global costs with India’s achievement: “Imagine when they were ready to supply a $35 vaccine, our manufacturers supplied to us at $2. That’s the pride of India, we can do it together.”

Looking ahead, Jain emphasised building capability, strengthening self-reliance, and driving innovation. He called attention to the need for speed and efficiency in logistics, reducing costs, and ensuring security in APIs.