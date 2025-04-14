In this Keynote at Flower Logistics Africa 2025, Clement Tulezi, CEO of the Kenya Flower Council, delivers a compelling and deeply insightful address on the current state and future of Kenya’s floriculture industry.

Speaking to a audience of logistics experts, growers, exporters, government officials, and international stakeholders, Tulezi outlines the multifaceted role the Kenya Flower Council plays in representing the interests of Kenya’s flower exporters and growers — from promoting global standards and competitiveness to advocating for regulatory reforms and sustainable practices.

Tulezi paints a vivid picture of an industry that is both thriving and under pressure. Kenya now commands over 16% of the global market share for air-freighted flowers, yet this success is challenged by rising production costs, burdensome taxation, climate-related water scarcity, and increasingly stringent international phytosanitary and sustainability requirements. Drawing comparisons with Ethiopia and Colombia, Tulezi warns of Kenya's diminishing competitive edge due to skyrocketing freight rates, excessive levies (over 50 annually), and unpredictable fiscal policies.

He moves beyond diagnostics to offer a strategic vision — one where short-term fixes and long-term infrastructure developments converge to sustain and scale Kenya’s floral dominance. A significant part of this vision includes a bold shift from air to sea freight by 2030, targeting 50% of exports to move via ocean transport, a move that would cut costs, reduce emissions, and align with global decarbonization goals. But the transition isn’t without its hurdles: longer transit times, market hesitance, and quality assurance concerns are top of mind.

The keynote also touches on the broader evolution of the sector — from consolidation and value addition to ethical labor practices and global certifications under the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative (FSI). Tulezi calls for innovation, investment, and partnership between public and private sectors, stressing the need for data-driven decision-making and training across the supply chain.

He closes with a message that’s both practical and visionary: Kenyan growers must know who they are growing for, understand their market deeply, and move from speculative production to purpose-driven supply. Only then, he argues, can Kenya not only maintain its place but define the future of floriculture on the global stage.

Watch this keynote for a masterclass in floral trade policy, sustainability, and supply chain strategy — and a rallying cry for transformation across Africa’s floral logistics ecosystem.