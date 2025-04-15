In this Keynote Address at Perishable Logistics Africa 2025, Lilian Nyawanda, Commissioner of Customs & Border Control at the Kenya Revenue Authority, brings both clarity and conviction to one of Kenya's most vital economic engines—horticulture.

From the very start, Lilian sets a warm tone, welcoming the audience with a smile and a promise: that real transformation in the perishable export sector is not only possible—it’s already happening.

She shares how Kenya’s flowers and fresh produce are not just beautiful and nutritious—they’re economic lifelines. They rank among the top contributors to Kenya’s GDP and provide employment to millions, especially women. But despite this strength, the sector faces real challenges: pest threats, infrastructure gaps, and tough global standards.

That’s where customs comes in.

Lilian takes us behind the scenes of major reforms led by the Kenya Revenue Authority. She walks us through cutting-edge initiatives—from the Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS) to blockchain-driven clearance and AI-powered risk tools. All these efforts are making cargo clearance faster, smarter, and more reliable.

She also unveils how Kenya is preparing for the shift toward shipping fresh produce by sea, with upgraded infrastructure and non-intrusive inspections like X-ray scanners and real-time cargo tracking. And with the rollout of key trade agreements like the Kenya-EU EPA and the Kenya-UAE pact, the potential for new markets has never been greater.

Throughout, her message is clear: customs is not a barrier to trade—it’s a partner in progress. She invites exporters to leverage programs like the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) and benefit from incentives through EPZs and Special Economic Zones.

But perhaps the most powerful moment is her call for collaboration. Governments can create the platform, she says, but it's up to businesses to run with it. And her final offer? Let’s keep talking. Let’s make exporting easier, together.

Watch this keynote to understand how Kenya is turning policy into practice, and how customs is clearing the path for a more competitive, connected, and climate-conscious export future.