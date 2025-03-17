For more than a decade now, Lasitha Perera has been at the heart of East Africa’s logistics evolution. He shares how EFL Global is tackling the region’s biggest challenge—capacity crunch—as freight rates soar and space for perishables becomes scarce.

He sat down for a video interview with STAT Media's Libin Chacko Kurian during the recently concluded air cargo Africa 2025.

"The biggest issue for Kenya’s flower growers is capacity. Freighters are being pulled for e-commerce routes, making it harder to secure space at viable rates," he explains. Yet, EFL Global’s strong airline partnerships and global procurement strength help navigate these disruptions.

Beyond air freight, infrastructure is evolving. JKIA’s expressway, Mombasa’s port, and new EPZ factories signal progress, but gaps remain—especially in cold storage near farms. "Pre-cooling is critical. Investments here will define the future of Kenya’s perishable exports," Lasitha notes.

With a fleet of 75 prime movers, a growing cold chain network, and 200+ employees in Kenya, EFL Global is positioning itself for long-term growth. "The general cargo sector is also expanding. Perishables may define Kenya today, but broader trade is rising fast," he adds.

This conversation offers an inside look at the future of East Africa’s logistics—from freight capacity to infrastructure development. Watch for a deep dive into the forces shaping one of the world’s key perishable export markets.